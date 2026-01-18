South Africa declares a national disaster over flooding and severe weather

People walk through floodwaters in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2026 9:27 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2026 10:56 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa on Sunday declared a national disaster over torrential rains and floods that have killed at least 30 people in the northern part of the country and damaged thousands of homes and washed away roads and bridges.

The declaration was made by the head of the National Disaster Management Center and announced by the government. It allows national government to coordinate the response to the disaster.

The worst impact is in the northern provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where the fatalities occurred. But the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said at least three other provinces had also been affected by the severe weather.

Parts of South Africa as well as neighboring Mozambique and Zimbabwe have experienced heavy rains for weeks. That resulted in severe flooding in central and southern Mozambique and northern South Africa. More than 100 people have died in the three countries since the rains began late last year.

The floods in northern South Africa caused the closure of the Kruger National Park and the evacuation of hundreds of tourists and staff members from flooded camps to other parts of the park.

The premier of the Limpopo province said the weather had caused around $240 million in damage in her province, with many houses and buildings washed away completely.

More than 100 people died in floods last year in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province in the south of the country, while more than 400 died in flooding in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province in 2022.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after fire in Toronto apartment: police

A Toronto police spokesperson said the fire happened at a property near Sorauren Avenue and Queen Street West early Sunday morning.

11m ago

Carney says Chinese EV deal an 'opportunity' for Ontario, auto sector

Prime Minister Mark Carney says there is interest in Chinese companies producing "affordable" electric vehicles in Canada.

1h ago

Female wanted after man stabbed in Moss Park apartment

Toronto police are searching for a woman in connection with a stabbing in Moss Park on Saturday night. Investigators say they were called to an apartment building in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas...

14h ago

Carney says Qatar will make 'significant' investments in Canada's major projects

While in Doha, Qatar, Carney said investments will get projects built faster, "supercharge" energy industries and create jobs for Canadians.

1h ago

Top Stories

3 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after fire in Toronto apartment: police

A Toronto police spokesperson said the fire happened at a property near Sorauren Avenue and Queen Street West early Sunday morning.

11m ago

Carney says Chinese EV deal an 'opportunity' for Ontario, auto sector

Prime Minister Mark Carney says there is interest in Chinese companies producing "affordable" electric vehicles in Canada.

1h ago

Female wanted after man stabbed in Moss Park apartment

Toronto police are searching for a woman in connection with a stabbing in Moss Park on Saturday night. Investigators say they were called to an apartment building in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas...

14h ago

Carney says Qatar will make 'significant' investments in Canada's major projects

While in Doha, Qatar, Carney said investments will get projects built faster, "supercharge" energy industries and create jobs for Canadians.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Bitterly cold temperatures on the way starting Sunday

Gusty winds overnight will usher in some bitterly cold temperatures for a mostly cloudy Sunday, which could include snow showers late in the day.

18h ago

2:09
After one day thaw, temperatures set to plunge by Sunday

Following a very brief warm-up on Saturday, temperatures will plummet once again on Sunday before turning much colder early next week.

January 16, 2026 8:00 pm EST EST

2:44
WestJet reverses cramped seating layout amid viral backlash

Rhianne Campbell speaks with passengers and advocates following the announcement from the airline.

January 16, 2026 8:52 pm EST EST

2:13
Ridgeway Plaza tenants forced to foot bill for enforcement crackdown

Costs related to an injunction against a Mississauga plaza plagued with nuisance complaints, is now being unfairly passed to some tenants. Erica Natividad with the concerns over whether businesses will survive.

January 16, 2026 7:23 pm EST EST

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

January 15, 2026 8:15 pm EST EST

More Videos