A look at some of Europe’s deadliest train accidents in recent years

FILE - Rescuers at the site of a train collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 19, 2026 5:59 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2026 8:02 am.

MADRID (AP) — A high-speed train derailment in southern Spain has left at least 39 people dead and injured more than 150, according to authorities.

Rail travel in Europe is a common, relatively affordable and convenient way for many Europeans and tourists to travel. Major railway accidents have decreased since 2010, according to the European Union, yet the crash in Spain is a reminder of how deadly they can be when they happen.

Here is a look at some of the most deadly train, tram and subway crashes in Europe in recent years.

September 2025: A popular street car in Lisbon derailed and crashed into a building, killing 16 people and injuring 21. A preliminary report into the funicular crash found that an underground cable acting as a counterweight between the two tram cars was unsuitable for use and broke.

February 2023: A passenger train in northern Greece carrying hundreds of people collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train, resulting in a fiery wreck that killed 57 people. An investigative report into the crash blamed human error, outdated infrastructure and major systemic failures.

July 2016: Two Italian commuter trains collided head-on between towns in the southern region of Puglia, killing 31 people and injuring scores more. An investigation found an error of communication between the stations that each train had departed from.

July 2013: A commuter train in Spain hurtled off the rails as it came around a bend near the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela, killing 80 and injuring 145 others. An investigation showed the train was traveling at 179 kph (111 mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50 mph) speed limit when it left the tracks and smashed into a wall.

February 2010: Two commuter trains just outside Brussels slammed into one another during morning rush hour when one ran a red light. In all, 19 people were killed and 171 injured in Belgium’s worst train crash.

June 2009: A freight train in Italy carrying gas derailed at the Viareggio station, near the Tuscan city of Lucca, and exploded, killing 32 people. Poorly maintained axles of the train were blamed.

July 2006: A subway train traveling at excessive speed crashed in an underground tunnel in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, killing 43 people and injuring scores more. It took 13 years for a court to find four managers of the city’s subway system guilty of negligent manslaughter for not taking the necessary safety measures needed to prevent the tragedy.

January 2006: The failure of a braking system on a train in Montenegro caused it to derail and plunge into a ravine outside the capital, Podgorica. The crash killed 45 people, including five children, and injured a further 184. It was the worst train disaster in Montenegro’s history.

November 2000: A cable car on a funicular railway in Austria caught fire in a mountain tunnel in Kaprun, killing 155 people. Those who died were skiers and snowboarders heading to the slopes of the Kitzsteinhorn mountain.

October 1999: A train heading out of London’s Paddington station went through a red light and crashed into an incoming high-speed train, killing 31 people. Around 400 people were injured.

June 1998: A high-speed train in Germany traveling at 200 kph (125 mph) collided with a bridge at Eschede, causing it to collapse. The crash killed 101 people and injured a further 100. It was Germany’s deadliest postwar rail disaster.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing at Toronto airport-area hotel

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport early Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Four Points by Sheraton...

58m ago

Eight hospitalized due to chemical incident at North York building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building. Fire officials say a worker doing work in the pool area at 78 Harrison Garden Boulevard ended up mixing...

12h ago

Bitter blast locks in: Toronto braces for frigid, snowy week ahead

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with biting wind chills, blustery conditions, and mid‑week snowfall expected to shape the final full week of January. The latest...

3h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday. Officers were called to the area of Shoreham Court and Shoreham Drive...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing at Toronto airport-area hotel

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport early Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Four Points by Sheraton...

58m ago

Eight hospitalized due to chemical incident at North York building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building. Fire officials say a worker doing work in the pool area at 78 Harrison Garden Boulevard ended up mixing...

12h ago

Bitter blast locks in: Toronto braces for frigid, snowy week ahead

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with biting wind chills, blustery conditions, and mid‑week snowfall expected to shape the final full week of January. The latest...

3h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday. Officers were called to the area of Shoreham Court and Shoreham Drive...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Bitter cold sticking around for the week

Bitter cold and gusty winds to begin the work week with wind chills making it feel near -20. Flurries could also impact the morning commute.

14h ago

1:25
Vaughan residence target of overnight shooting

Police in York Region are searching for suspects after a vehicle was vandalized and multiple gunshots fired outside a Vaughan home early Sunday morning.

15h ago

1:53
SIU investigating after Durham officer critically wounded in Oshawa shooting

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a Durham police officer was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning. A suspect was also seriously injured in the confrontation.

14h ago

1:57
3 injured after fire at Toronto apartment building

Officials say three people have been injured after a fire at a Queen Street West apartment building. Rhianne Campbell has more.

20h ago

2:02
Bitterly cold temperatures on the way starting Sunday

Gusty winds overnight will usher in some bitterly cold temperatures for a mostly cloudy Sunday, which could include snow showers late in the day.

January 17, 2026 6:58 pm EST EST

More Videos