Canada’s trade gamble: Why the latest deal with China may do more harm than good

Canada has been lockstep with the U.S. when it comes to trade policy with China for years.

Last week, that changed. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new tariff deal with China will allow 49,000 Chinese EVs into the country every year for three years at a dramatically-slashed tariff of only 6.1 per cent—in exchange for a reduced tariff on canola seeds, lobster, crab and other agricultural products exported to China.

It’s a deal that’s earning praise from the prairies but disdain in Ontario.

Host Cristina Howorun sits down with Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association and one of the architects of CUSMA, to discuss the implications this deal could have on the EV market, the 90,000 jobs in the auto sector and tariff and trade negotiations with the U.S.