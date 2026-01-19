The Big Story

Canada’s trade gamble: Why the latest deal with China may do more harm than good

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted January 19, 2026 7:38 am.

Canada has been lockstep with the U.S. when it comes to trade policy with China for years.

Last week, that changed. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new tariff deal with China will allow 49,000 Chinese EVs into the country every year for three years at a dramatically-slashed tariff of only 6.1 per cent—in exchange for a reduced tariff on canola seeds, lobster, crab and other agricultural products exported to China.

It’s a deal that’s earning praise from the prairies but disdain in Ontario.

Host Cristina Howorun sits down with Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association and one of the architects of CUSMA, to discuss the implications this deal could have on the EV market, the 90,000 jobs in the auto sector and tariff and trade negotiations with the U.S.

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing at Toronto airport-area hotel

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport early Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Four Points by Sheraton...

52m ago

Eight hospitalized due to chemical incident at North York building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building. Fire officials say a worker doing work in the pool area at 78 Harrison Garden Boulevard ended up mixing...

10h ago

Bitter blast locks in: Toronto braces for frigid, snowy week ahead

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with biting wind chills, blustery conditions, and mid‑week snowfall expected to shape the final full week of January. The latest...

1h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday. Officers were called to the area of Shoreham Court and Shoreham Drive...

1h ago

