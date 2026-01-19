Carney heading to Switzerland to take part in World Economic Forum

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney heads today to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum in the ski resort town of Davos.

Carney is set to give speeches aimed at drumming up investments in Canada, while meeting with leaders of countries, institutions and corporations.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to speak at Davos, and his unpredictability could upend the entire gathering, according to University of British Columbia political scientist Stewart Prest.

Prest says leaders going to Davos must balance the appearance of an elitist cabal in an exclusive area, and show the public the benefits of pitching Canada to some of the world’s wealthiest people.

He says Trump’s trade war might make for more public acceptance for Carney attending the WEF than would otherwise happen, as the Conservatives malign Davos as a gathering for out-of-touch elitists.

Prest says Carney’s familiarity among financial leaders positions him well at Davos to try advancing Canada’s economic interests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press