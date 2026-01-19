Firefighter injured in Scarborough house fire
Posted January 19, 2026 9:35 pm.
Last Updated January 19, 2026 9:57 pm.
A firefighter has been injured while responding to a fire at an unoccupied home in Scarborough Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to the home on Lawrence Avenue East around 5:45 p.m.
The fire has since been extinguished.
In a statement posted to X, Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop said the firefighter required medical attention in hospital. It’s unknown how severe their injuries were.
“We wish them a full and speedy recovery,” read the post.
No other injuries have been reported.