Firefighter injured in Scarborough house fire

Toronto Fire on the scene of a house fire in Scarborough. One firefighter was injured. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 19, 2026 9:35 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2026 9:57 pm.

A firefighter has been injured while responding to a fire at an unoccupied home in Scarborough Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the home on Lawrence Avenue East around 5:45 p.m.

The fire has since been extinguished.

In a statement posted to X, Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop said the firefighter required medical attention in hospital. It’s unknown how severe their injuries were.

“We wish them a full and speedy recovery,” read the post.

No other injuries have been reported.

