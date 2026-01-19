Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing at Toronto airport-area hotel

Emergency crews were called to the Four Points by Sheraton Toronto Airport East at 2180 Islington Avenue, just south of Highway 401, around 1:50 a.m. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 19, 2026 5:30 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Four Points by Sheraton Toronto Airport East at 2180 Islington Avenue, just south of Highway 401, around 1:50 a.m. for reports of an incident inside the building.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported a man with a serious but non‑life‑threatening stab wound to the neck. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No further details about the victim’s age or condition have been released.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing or whether any suspects are in custody.

Top Stories

Eight hospitalized due to chemical incident at North York building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building. Fire officials say a worker doing work in the pool area at 78 Harrison Garden Boulevard ended up mixing...

9h ago

Multiple gunshots fired at vehicle outside Vaughan home, police looking for suspect

York Regional Police officers say they were called to a home near Genoa Road and Madeira Avenue in Vaughan at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

8h ago

SIU investigating after Durham officer shot in Oshawa, suspect also injured

Durham Regional Police officers said the incident happened near Simcoe Street South and Wentworth Street East in Oshawa Sunday morning.

11h ago

Doctors in FIFA World Cup cities worry about ER capacity, strain on health system

TORONTO — Doctors in Canada's FIFA World Cup host cities say they're concerned the already strained health-care system will buckle if a sudden, unexpected surge slams emergency departments during the...

1m ago

