Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Four Points by Sheraton Toronto Airport East at 2180 Islington Avenue, just south of Highway 401, around 1:50 a.m. for reports of an incident inside the building.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported a man with a serious but non‑life‑threatening stab wound to the neck. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No further details about the victim’s age or condition have been released.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing or whether any suspects are in custody.