Air Force One returns to Washington area due to minor electrical issue, White House says

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to attend the World Economic Form in Davos, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2026 10:59 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 11:04 pm.

President Donald Trump’s plane, Air Force One, is returning to Joint Base Andrews after departing for Switzerland on Tuesday evening.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision to return was made after takeoff when the crew aboard Air Force One identified “a minor electrical issue” and, out of an abundance of caution, decided to turn around.

A reporter on board said the lights in the press cabin of the aircraft went out briefly after takeoff, but no explanation was offered.

Trump will board another aircraft upon his return and continue on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The two planes currently used as Air Force One have been flying for nearly four decades. Boeing has been working on replacements, but the program has faced a series of delays.

Last year, the ruling family of Qatar gifted Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to be added into the Air Force One fleet, a move that faced great scrutiny. That plane is currently being retrofitted to meet security requirements.

Leavitt joked to reporters on Air Force One Tuesday night that a Qatari jet was sounding “much better” right now.

