Canada EV deal with China increases possibility of local investment: expert

TORONTO — Canada’s deal with China on electric vehicles comes with no guarantees of domestic investment, but at least one expert says it increases the possibility as Chinese manufactures ramp up spending abroad.

Critics including Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Unifor leader Lana Payne have panned the deal as an attack on workers and Canadian manufacturing, while Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the government has already spoken with Chinese companies interested in investing in Canada.

Automotive consultant Sam Fiorani says the odds of China investing in Canadian production jump dramatically if companies can establish a market foothold.

He says Chinese manufacturers are already adapting globally to trade restrictions and are moving toward local production where they sell.

The deal between Canada and China has the federal government lowering tariffs to 6.1 per cent from 100 per cent on 49,000 Chinese EVs a year, while China has agreed to reduce tariffs on a range of Canadian goods.

A report out last from the Rhodium Group showed Chinese EV firms invested more abroad in 2024 than at home for the first time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press