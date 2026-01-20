Carney doesn’t rule out Canada joining Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2026 11:50 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 12:07 pm.

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney is not ruling out Canada participating in U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace.”

Speaking before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today, Carney says there are still many questions about the structure of the board, created to oversee the next phase of the Gaza peace plan.

The board quickly became controversial when it was confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to take part, despite Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Global leaders also have pointed out that the board’s mandate extends beyond the crisis in Gaza and permanent membership requires a $1 billion contribution.

When asked about the price tag, Carney says Canada would be willing to provide funds to be delivered directly to improve the welfare of Palestinians.

Earlier today, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters in Davos while there are a lot of details to be worked out, Canada is not going to pay to join Trump’s “Board of Peace.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of dangerous cold, and while a major winter storm is set to hammer large parts of the United States this weekend, its impact on southern Ontario — including the GTA —...

updated

26m ago

Burned out caregivers in Ontario using emergency rooms to find respite

More and more Ontario caregivers, who are simply burned out, are choosing to send loved ones to emergency rooms just to get a break, according to a recently published study. Toronto resident Adrienne...

Speakers Corner

4m ago

Man charged after police allege teen girls were trafficked, sexually assaulted

Toronto police say a man has been arrested and faces a list of charges after investigators allege he trafficked two teenage girls, forced them to create sexualized images, and sexually assaulted one of...

44m ago

'My heart dropped': Friend says Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature

Brianna Falk was in disbelief when she learned the Canadian whose body was found surrounded by dingoes on an Australian beach was the girl she sat beside during a high school English class just three years...

2h ago

