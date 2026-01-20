Carney kicks off pitch for investment at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

DAVOS — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos to pitch Canada as an investment destination at the World Economic Forum.

Carney, who has been to the event for the world’s business and political elite some 30 times, will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is chairing the G7 this year.

That meeting comes in between a scheduled speech and participation in various meetings at the forum, where he’ll address heads of countries and corporations.

Carney visited Beijing and Qatar last week, and is nearing the end of his trip focused on growing Canada’s trade with nations other than the U.S.

The prime minister is set to deliver a keynote talk Tuesday about the emerging new world order and Canada’s plans to take a pragmatic approach to dealing with it.

It comes after Carney faced mounting criticism for not speaking out on human rights while visiting with dictators.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to address the forum Wednesday as the future of Greenland — and the tariffs Trump is threatening over it — casts a shadow over the event.

Trump is bringing along a cadre of cabinet ministers and White House advisers, including his inner circle on trade and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

World leaders walk around the town freely and can bump into each other by chance, but it’s not clear if Trump and Carney will cross paths at all.

Carney’s schedule has him leaving Wednesday afternoon to head back to Canada for a cabinet retreat Thursday and Friday.

The Prime Minister’s Office said there is currently nothing scheduled, though that could change.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne shrugged off that the two won’t meet and chalked it up to difficulty with scheduling logistics.

Also at the forum this week is former prime minister Justin Trudeau and his partner, Katy Perry.

