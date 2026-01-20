Carney kicks off pitch for investment at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 6:04 am.

DAVOS — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos to pitch Canada as an investment destination at the World Economic Forum.

Carney, who has been to the event for the world’s business and political elite some 30 times, will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is chairing the G7 this year.

That meeting comes in between a scheduled speech and participation in various meetings at the forum, where he’ll address heads of countries and corporations.

Carney visited Beijing and Qatar last week, and is nearing the end of his trip focused on growing Canada’s trade with nations other than the U.S.

The prime minister is set to deliver a keynote talk Tuesday about the emerging new world order and Canada’s plans to take a pragmatic approach to dealing with it.

It comes after Carney faced mounting criticism for not speaking out on human rights while visiting with dictators.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to address the forum Wednesday as the future of Greenland — and the tariffs Trump is threatening over it — casts a shadow over the event.

Trump is bringing along a cadre of cabinet ministers and White House advisers, including his inner circle on trade and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

World leaders walk around the town freely and can bump into each other by chance, but it’s not clear if Trump and Carney will cross paths at all.

Carney’s schedule has him leaving Wednesday afternoon to head back to Canada for a cabinet retreat Thursday and Friday.

The Prime Minister’s Office said there is currently nothing scheduled, though that could change.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne shrugged off that the two won’t meet and chalked it up to difficulty with scheduling logistics.

Also at the forum this week is former prime minister Justin Trudeau and his partner, Katy Perry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

1h ago

Man charged in incident that led to Durham officer being shot by colleague in Oshawa

A man has been charged in an incident in which a Durham Regional Police Officer was shot by another officer while responding to a call in Oshawa. The suspect involved was also shot. Police were...

10h ago

2 charged after Ferrari, Porsches and other luxury cars stolen in Oakville dealership heist

Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and...

1h ago

Business owners concerned about the future of Little Jamaica after Eglinton LRT construction

For generations, a stretch of Eglinton West between Keele Street and Allen Road has been the cultural heart of Toronto’s Black community. But over the last 15 years, the BIA says more than 300...

11h ago

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

1h ago

Man charged in incident that led to Durham officer being shot by colleague in Oshawa

A man has been charged in an incident in which a Durham Regional Police Officer was shot by another officer while responding to a call in Oshawa. The suspect involved was also shot. Police were...

10h ago

2 charged after Ferrari, Porsches and other luxury cars stolen in Oakville dealership heist

Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and...

1h ago

Business owners concerned about the future of Little Jamaica after Eglinton LRT construction

For generations, a stretch of Eglinton West between Keele Street and Allen Road has been the cultural heart of Toronto’s Black community. But over the last 15 years, the BIA says more than 300...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Mid-week snow expected before temperatures plummet again

Expect to wake up to some cold wind chills Tuesday and continue this week with snow also expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

8h ago

3:32
Ford 'disappointed' Carney hasn't reached out after EV deal with China

Premier Doug Ford casting doubt on his relationship with the Prime Minister after he says he was left in the dark on a major deal. Tina Yazdani reports on what the Premier and his critics are saying about Ford not attending the trip to China.

12h ago

0:39
Thousands of federal workers sent into 'Hunger Games-style fight' for job security: union

More than 5,000 federal workers were sent into a 'Hunger Games-style fight' for job security amid layoff notices, the worker's union reported.

15h ago

1:07
Ford says anyone who doesn't believe Chinese EVs would 'spy' on Ontarians is naive

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled-down on his comments accusing China of having plans to 'spy' on Ontarians following a deal with Canada that would allow Chinese EVs into the country.

18h ago

2:27
Ford calls Chinese EVs 'spy vehicles,' says new deal is 'Huawei 2.0'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had strong words for Prime Minister Mark Carney over Canada's new deal with China, calling it 'Huawei 2.0.'

20h ago

More Videos