The Big Story

Will Canada’s health-care system survive the World Cup?

An exam room is seen at a health clinic in Calgary, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted January 20, 2026 7:26 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 7:52 am.

Toronto and Vancouver are set to see one of their busiest summers yet with the arrival of the World Cup. And as hundreds of thousands prepare to make memories and have fun, city and provincial officials can’t help but brace for the impact the games will have on their health-care systems.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Catherine Varner, emergency physician and deputy editor of the Canadian Medical Association Journal, to discuss what lies ahead for two of Canada’s biggest cities as they brace for the World Cup influx, and how much more all provinces need to invest in order to move away from surge capacity being the norm.

