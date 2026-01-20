Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry make appearance at World Economic Forum

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2026 7:21 am.

DAVOS — Former prime minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the importance of soft power and a human-centred approach in geopolitics Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He was joined by his partner and pop star Katy Perry, who sat in the front row, giving a warm smile when Trudeau talked about Canada not meddling in other states’ affairs to take oil.

Trudeau called Ukraine’s strong stand against Russia’s invasion “soft power in action,” and said Canada’s solidarity with Ukraine underscores a commitment to an international rules-based order.

“Never underestimate the resolve, the motivation and strength of people standing up to defend their sovereignty, their identity, their very existence,” he said.

Trudeau recounted how Canada has pushed for free trade through a human-centred approach that focuses on elevating environmental protection, labour standards and women’s equality.

Trudeau rejected the notion that U.S. President Donald Trump could make Canada the 51st state, saying Canadians have made their opinions clear on the matter.

The couple ducked out after the talk without speaking to a throng of Canadian journalists who attempted to ask them questions.

During his speech, Trudeau said he was inspired by Canadians who pulled together in the face of threats to Canada’s sovereignty, manifested in everyday Canadians seeking out made-in-Canada labels in grocery stores.

He cited a personal example of when he had a drink on a rooftop bar with an “American girl” who ordered a Jack and Coke and was told there was no American liquor available.

The World Economic Forum is a major event in Switzerland where politicians and wealthy corporate heads meet to discuss global affairs and economic development.

Trump and his ambition to annex Greenland are expected to take up much of the attention once he arrives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press


