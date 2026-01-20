Package deemed not suspicious, service resumes at Museum Station

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown outside a subway station in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 20, 2026 4:26 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 4:41 pm.

Service has resumed at Museum Station after package was found Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the TTC station at Queen’s Park Crescent and Charles Street around 3:40 p.m.

The station was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Police later determined the package was not suspicious.

Service on the TTC Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew station was suspended but has since resumed.

Top Stories

Snowfall warning in effect as Alberta clipper targets GTA with up to 10 cm of snow Wednesday

A yellow snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to hit during the morning commute Wednesday. Environment Canada says poor visibility...

updated

3m ago

Burned out caregivers in Ontario using emergency rooms to find respite

More and more Ontario caregivers, who are simply burned out, are choosing to send loved ones to emergency rooms just to get a break, according to a recently published study. Toronto resident Adrienne...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Carney calls on middle powers to band together in World Economic Forum speech

DAVOS — Speaking before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today, Prime Minister Mark Carney says the world has entered a risky new age of great power rivalries. As U.S. President Donald...

4h ago

High-speed rail line could see long tunnels beneath Montreal, Toronto, raising costs

MONTREAL — A planned high-speed rail line between Toronto and Quebec City will include tunnels in Montreal and possibly Toronto, says the Crown corporation overseeing the undertaking, whose budget some...

15m ago

