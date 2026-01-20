Package deemed not suspicious, service resumes at Museum Station
Posted January 20, 2026 4:26 pm.
Last Updated January 20, 2026 4:41 pm.
Service has resumed at Museum Station after package was found Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to the TTC station at Queen’s Park Crescent and Charles Street around 3:40 p.m.
The station was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Police later determined the package was not suspicious.
Service on the TTC Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew station was suspended but has since resumed.