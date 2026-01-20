Professional poker player charged with sexual assault: Toronto police

A professional poker player has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a person he met at an event he hosted in Toronto.

Officers were called to Wellington and Simcoe streets on Jan. 15 for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged the victim met the suspect at an event he hosted. The accused then sexually assaulted the victim.

The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed at a home in Toronto. Daniel Kwon, 39, of Toronto was arrested.

He been charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, sexual assault with choking, three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.