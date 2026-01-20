Professional poker player charged with sexual assault: Toronto police

Daniel Kwon, 39, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 20, 2026 9:04 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 9:08 pm.

A professional poker player has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a person he met at an event he hosted in Toronto.

Officers were called to Wellington and Simcoe streets on Jan. 15 for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged the victim met the suspect at an event he hosted. The accused then sexually assaulted the victim.

The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed at a home in Toronto. Daniel Kwon, 39, of Toronto was arrested.

He been charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, sexual assault with choking, three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Top Stories

Burned out caregivers in Ontario using emergency rooms to find respite

More and more Ontario caregivers, who are simply burned out, are choosing to send loved ones to emergency rooms just to get a break, according to a recently published study. Toronto resident Adrienne...

8h ago

Snowfall warning in effect as Alberta clipper targets GTA with up to 10 cm of snow Wednesday

A yellow snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to hit during the morning commute Wednesday. Environment Canada says poor visibility...

updated

4h ago

Junction residents hopeful city project will finally connect the neighbourhood 

Residents in The Junction are hoping a new city project will finally connect the neighbourhood as one, years after it was supposed to happen. Metrolinx was supposed to take down a fence that divides...

45m ago

All levels of government investing millions in new Toronto supportive housing project

The federal government along with the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto are partnering with the University Health Network (UHN) to build a new supportive housing project in Toronto's Parkdale...

4h ago

