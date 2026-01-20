Stolen vehicle ‘intentionally’ crashed into cruiser in Scarborough, 3 arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police have charged three people, two men and a youth, after a crash involving a stolen vehicle and police cruiser in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Officers say they spotted the suspects removing licence plates from a parked vehicle and smashing the sunroof in an attempt to gain access to the vehicle at around 1:43 a.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Halfway Avenue area.

The suspects then allegedly put the stolen plates on a different vehicle before driving away in it.

When officers tried to stop the suspects Toronto police said the driver “intentionally collided with the officer’s vehicle.”

One suspect tried to run away, but was quickly apprehended. All three were taken into custody.

Investigators later determined that the vehicle they were driving was previously reported stolen.

A search of the vehicle turned up a car key reprogramming device and a programmable master key, police allege.

Alaa Khaled, 19, of Toronto, Matin Ahmad, 18, of Toronto, and a 16-year-old who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, all face a variety of charges including theft not exceeding $5,000, possess property obtained by crime under $5000 and attempt and unlawfully purchase automobile master key.

Khaled also faces a charge of dangerous operation.