Peel police have charged a 25‑year‑old Brampton man with manslaughter following a violent confrontation earlier this month that left another man dead.

According to homicide detectives, the incident unfolded on Jan. 12 just after 6 p.m. in a parking lot near Castlemore Road and McVean Drive.

Police say the victim and the accused became involved in a verbal dispute that quickly escalated into a physical altercation. During that confrontation, the victim suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition worsened.

Police confirmed he died from those injuries on Jan. 15.

After several days of investigation, officers identified and arrested a suspect. On Jan. 20, police charged Abdifatah Ahmed, 25, of Brampton, with manslaughter. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police have not released the victim’s name, and no further details about the nature of the dispute have been made public. Investigators continue to probe the circumstances leading up to the fatal encounter and are urging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau.