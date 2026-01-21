U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Carney’s 40‑minute speech, delivered earlier in the day, argued that the post‑Cold War “rules‑based international order” has fractured beyond repair. He urged so‑called middle powers, including Canada, to stop “living within a lie” about the state of global governance and instead build new coalitions capable of resisting economic coercion from major powers.

“Let me be direct: we are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition. Over the past two decades, a series of crises in finance, health, energy, and geopolitics laid bare the risks of extreme global integration,” Carney said.

“More recently, great powers began using economic integration as weapons. Tariffs as leverage. Financial infrastructure as coercion. Supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited. You cannot ‘live within the lie’ of mutual benefit through integration when integration becomes the source of your subordination. The multilateral institutions on which middle powers relied—the WTO, the UN, the COP—the architecture of collective problem-solving—are greatly diminished.”

Carney outlined a series of recent Canadian initiatives — from defence spending increases to new trade and security agreements — framing them as part of a broader shift toward what he called “values‑based realism.”

Carney also argued that middle powers must stop pretending the old order still functions and instead build new frameworks that reflect current realities. He said Canada is “taking the sign out of the window” and acting accordingly.

Speaking on Wednesday, Trump did not reference specific passages from Carney’s speech, but his remark suggested frustration with Carney’s assertion that the United States, like other major powers, has increasingly used economic integration as leverage.

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, next time you make your statements,” said Trump.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized U.S. primacy in global affairs and has criticized allies he believes benefit disproportionately from American security and economic power.

The U.S. President has continually escalated his threat to annex Greenland in recent days, leaving many of America’s closest allies warning that a takeover would shatter the NATO alliance.

Earlier Tuesday, the president posted an AI-generated photo of himself meeting with European leaders in the Oval Office, next to a map of the Western Hemisphere. American flags covered Greenland, Canada, Cuba and Venezuela on the map.

Last Saturday, Trump threatened in another post that he would impose a 10 per cent import tax on eight European nations refusing to support his planned Greenland takeover. The rate would jump to 25 per cent in June, he said, if there was no takeover deal in place.