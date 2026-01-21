Federal court sets aside TikTok Canada shutdown order

A view of the TikTok offices in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted January 21, 2026 2:54 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 3:25 pm.

The Federal Court has set aside a government order for TikTok to wind down operations in Canada, meaning the social media company can keep running its offices here while the industry minister conducts another review.

In 2024, the Liberal government ordered TikTok to close its offices in Canada, citing national security concerns, but stopped short of banning the app for users. 

On Wednesday, a federal judge shelved the government’s order and requested that Industry Minister Mélanie Joly conduct a new review.

A TikTok Canada spokesperson says the tech company welcomes the decision and looks forward to working with Joly.

The company says closing its Canadian operations would have meant hundreds of jobs lost and less support for homegrown creators.

Last year, TikTok Canada announced it was pulling out as a sponsor of several Canadian arts institutions including the Juno Awards and the Toronto International Film Festival as result of the order.

Since opening offices in Toronto and Vancouver, TikTok says it has invested millions in programs and partnerships supporting local artists and creators over the past five years. It says more than 14 million Canadians use the app.  “Keeping TikTok’s Canadian team in place will enable a path forward that continues to support millions of dollars of investment in Canada and hundreds of local jobs,” says the TikTok spokesperson.

Joly’s office did not immediately provide comment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows skier swept away by avalanche in Banff National Park

A startling video released by Parks Canada showed a lone skier being swept away by an avalanche while traversing a steep backcountry run in Banff National Park on Tuesday. The Mountain Safety division...

25m ago

Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland, says NATO agreed to 'framework' of future Arctic deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is dropping his threat to impose tariffs on several European countries, citing what he described as a new framework with NATO on Arctic security....

2h ago

Woman stabbed near Queen and Bathurst by female suspect

Toronto police are searching for a female suspect after a woman was stabbed near Queen and Bathurst Streets Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the intersection just after 4 p.m. for reports...

8m ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

3h ago

Top Stories

Video shows skier swept away by avalanche in Banff National Park

A startling video released by Parks Canada showed a lone skier being swept away by an avalanche while traversing a steep backcountry run in Banff National Park on Tuesday. The Mountain Safety division...

25m ago

Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland, says NATO agreed to 'framework' of future Arctic deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is dropping his threat to impose tariffs on several European countries, citing what he described as a new framework with NATO on Arctic security....

2h ago

Woman stabbed near Queen and Bathurst by female suspect

Toronto police are searching for a female suspect after a woman was stabbed near Queen and Bathurst Streets Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the intersection just after 4 p.m. for reports...

8m ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Skier triggers avalanche at Banff National Park

Video captured the moment a skier was swept by a size two avalanche just outside the Lake Louise ski area in Banff National Park, but narrowly escaped without serious injuries.

4h ago

2:28
Environment Canada warns GTA could get up to 10 cm of snow

The GTA is expected to get up to 10 cm of snow as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the region.

3h ago

0:44
Trump says Carney wasn't 'grateful' to U.S. in Davos speech

During his address at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney wasn't 'grateful' to the U.S. during his speech the day before where he spoke out against Trump's aggression on Greenland.

7h ago

2:32
Snowy Wednesday before temperatures drop again

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto Wednesday as the city is under a snowfall warning. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:45
Marking one year of Trump's second term

January 20th marks one year of U.S. President Donald Trump's second term in office. Michelle Mackey has a look back at some of the memorable moments.

23h ago

More Videos