Federal court sets aside TikTok Canada shutdown order

The Federal Court has set aside a government order for TikTok to wind down operations in Canada, meaning the social media company can keep running its offices here while the industry minister conducts another review.

In 2024, the Liberal government ordered TikTok to close its offices in Canada, citing national security concerns, but stopped short of banning the app for users.

On Wednesday, a federal judge shelved the government’s order and requested that Industry Minister Mélanie Joly conduct a new review.

A TikTok Canada spokesperson says the tech company welcomes the decision and looks forward to working with Joly.

The company says closing its Canadian operations would have meant hundreds of jobs lost and less support for homegrown creators.

Last year, TikTok Canada announced it was pulling out as a sponsor of several Canadian arts institutions including the Juno Awards and the Toronto International Film Festival as result of the order.

Since opening offices in Toronto and Vancouver, TikTok says it has invested millions in programs and partnerships supporting local artists and creators over the past five years. It says more than 14 million Canadians use the app. “Keeping TikTok’s Canadian team in place will enable a path forward that continues to support millions of dollars of investment in Canada and hundreds of local jobs,” says the TikTok spokesperson.

Joly’s office did not immediately provide comment.