Hamilton police have arrested a man after an unprovoked assault downtown left a senior with critical, life‑threatening injuries.

Officers were called to a building near King Street West around 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 after security staff found a 67‑year‑old man unconscious and suffering from significant head trauma.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was intubated and remains in critical condition.

Investigators say the attack was sudden and unprovoked. According to police, the victim was struck in the head with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. The accused, who is known to police, was found nearby and arrested without incident.

He is now facing several charges, including aggravated assault and eight counts of failing to comply with probation. Police say the man, who was not identified, was held for a bail hearing.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information or witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.