Two homes damaged in house fire at Weston and Sheppard

Firefighters responded to a house fire that started in a shed on Imogene Avenue on Jan. 20, 2026. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By Dilshad Burman

Posted January 21, 2026 5:34 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 5:37 am.

One person was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation following a house fire in the Weston and Sheppard area on Tuesday night.

Toronto police responded to a call at Imogene Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a fire in a shed behind a semi-detached home.

Platoon Chief Thomas Verhaeghe told CityNews when crews arrived, the shed was engulfed in flames. The fire had already spread to the home and ruptured a gas line, making it a gas-fed fire. It also spread to the attic shared with the neighbouring semi-detached home.

The residents of the home self-evacuated by the time fire crews arrived and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

