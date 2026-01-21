Man injured in drive-by shooting outside Vaughan home

A man is in hospital following a drive-by shooting outside a home in Vaughan in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police were called to the area of Martin Grove and Andrew Park for a shooting around 1:45 a.m.

Police told 680 NewsRadio that the victim was outside his home when a male wearing a balaclava pulled up in a dark coloured Porsche SUV and opened fire. The victim went back inside the home and called 9-1-1 himself.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and there is no apparent threat to public safety.

A large police presence is expected in the area as the investigation continues.

