Man injured in drive-by shooting outside Vaughan home
Posted January 21, 2026 5:51 am.
Last Updated January 21, 2026 5:54 am.
A man is in hospital following a drive-by shooting outside a home in Vaughan in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
York Regional Police were called to the area of Martin Grove and Andrew Park for a shooting around 1:45 a.m.
Police told 680 NewsRadio that the victim was outside his home when a male wearing a balaclava pulled up in a dark coloured Porsche SUV and opened fire. The victim went back inside the home and called 9-1-1 himself.
Investigators say the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and there is no apparent threat to public safety.
A large police presence is expected in the area as the investigation continues.