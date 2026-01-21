Oshawa man facing charges after armed robbery at cannabis dispensary

An Oshawa man is facing multiple charges after an armed robbery at a Cannabis dispensary.

Durham Regional Police were called to True North Cannabis Co. on Cedar Street on January 15, shortly before noon, for a robbery.

They say a man entered the business and stole a cash register while pointing a knife at two employees. Staff were not hurt, and the man fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers tracked the man down to a nearby home, but he refused to surrender to police. After “brief negotiations,” police say members of the Tactical Support Unit took the suspect into custody.

Thomas Stavrou, 31, is charged with robbery, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, disguise with intent, two counts of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

Police are asking anyone with video or information about the incident to contact them.