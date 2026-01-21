Oshawa man facing charges after armed robbery at cannabis dispensary

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted January 21, 2026 12:47 pm.

An Oshawa man is facing multiple charges after an armed robbery at a Cannabis dispensary.

Durham Regional Police were called to True North Cannabis Co. on Cedar Street on January 15, shortly before noon, for a robbery.

They say a man entered the business and stole a cash register while pointing a knife at two employees. Staff were not hurt, and the man fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers tracked the man down to a nearby home, but he refused to surrender to police. After “brief negotiations,” police say members of the Tactical Support Unit took the suspect into custody.

Thomas Stavrou, 31, is charged with robbery, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, disguise with intent, two counts of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

Police are asking anyone with video or information about the incident to contact them.

Top Stories

Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland, says NATO agreed to 'framework' of future Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over US control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework...

3m ago

Video shows skier swept away by avalanche in Banff National Park

A startling video released by Parks Canada showed a lone skier being swept away by an avalanche while traversing a steep backcountry run in Banff National Park on Tuesday. The Mountain Safety division...

27m ago

Ford urges Canadians to 'boycott' Chinese‑made EVs as rift with Ottawa deepens

Ontario Premier Doug Ford escalated his criticism of the federal government's electric‑vehicle deal with China on Wednesday, saying he is now officially calling on Canadians to boycott Chinese‑made...

1h ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

50m ago

