Convicted child killer granted 3 unescorted temporary absences by Parole Board

A community safety alert for convicted murderer, Darren Scott Ray, who is currently living in Oshawa. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 17, 2026 1:30 pm.

A man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a 14-year-old Scarborough boy 40 years ago has been approved for two more Unescorted Temporary Absences (UTAs) into the public.

Darren Scott Ray, 65, is serving a life sentence for the first‑degree murder of Darren Pepin back in 1986.

Earlier this month, he was granted a 72‑hour UTA and released into the Oshawa community, prompting Durham Regional Police to issue a public warning that he “poses a significant risk to the community.”

Ray’s release expired, and he was taken back into custody without incident. But according to a Parole Board of Canada report obtained by CityNews, Ray was granted a total of three UTAs over the course of 12 months — meaning he could potentially be released two more times this year.

“The Board authorizes three 72-hour unescorted temporary absences for administrative reasons, to be taken within a period of 12 months,” the report dated Jan. 5, 2026, states.

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In its decision, the Board noted the severity of Ray’s crime but found he is “on a pathway to rehabilitation.”

“Following its risk balancing of aggravating and mitigating factors, the Board finds that you will not present an undue risk to society for these three limited UTAs.”

Darren Scott Ray (left) and his 14-year-old victim, Darren Pepin. Toronto Star archive.

The Correctional Service of Canada recommended that the Board authorize the UTAs, saying Ray’s risk “is assessed as manageable in the context of the UTAs” and that the UTAs “are the next step” in Ray’s “gradual and structured reintegration.”

Despite that conclusion, the board did note that Ray was profiled as “a very violent offender, with serious issues around sexual deviancy, emotional volatility, impulsivity, poor judgment and self-regulation, and a lack of consequential thinking, all of which justify the ongoing concern about the manageability of your risk.”

Ray’s temporary release comes with several restrictions, including:

  • Travelling only to locations approved in his permit and reporting to his parole supervisor as directed.
  • Remaining within Canada and within boundaries set by his parole supervisor.
  • Obeying the law and keeping the peace.
  • Not possessing or handling any weapons.
  • Remaining within Durham Region.
  • Not consuming or possessing alcohol.
  • Not being in the presence of anyone under 18 unless supervised by an approved adult aware of his criminal history.
  • Not associating with anyone involved in criminal activity.
  • Reporting all sexual and non‑sexual relationships or friendships immediately to his parole supervisor.
  • Disclosing any relationships with adults who have parental responsibilities for minors.
  • Not consuming or possessing drugs except prescribed medication or approved over‑the‑counter products.
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