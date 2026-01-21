Survivor of Spain’s train crash pleads for help finding her dog Boro, and social media users rally

A woman holds a sign reading in Spanish, "Missing Boro. Lost during the Adamuz accident. Any information is helpful," about a dog that went missing during a train crash in Adamuz, southern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Teresa Medrano, The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2026 6:12 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 8:40 am.

MADRID (AP) — Blanket draped over her shoulders and a bandage on her cheek, Ana García issued a desperate plea: she needed help finding her dog, Boro.

Hours earlier, 26-year-old García and her pregnant sister had been traveling with Boro by high-speed train from Malaga, their hometown in southern Spain, to capital Madrid. The tail of their train car jumped the rails for reasons that remain unclear, then was smashed into by a train coming in the opposite direction and that tumbled down an adjacent slope.

At least 42 people died in the crash and more than 150 were injured, including some right in front of García. Rescue crews helped her and her sister out of the tilted train car.

García saw Boro briefly, then he bolted.

After receiving medical treatment, a limping García told reporters she was going back to find him.

“Please, if you can help, look for the animals,” she said, choked up and holding back tears. “We were coming back from a family weekend with the little dog, who’s family, too.”

In the aftermath of one of Spain’s worst railway disasters, Spaniards on social media rallied to find Boro and major Spanish media outlets have reported on the search for the missing mutt.

Thousands amplified García’s call, sharing video of her interview. Photos of Boro, a medium-sized black dog with white eyebrows and a tuft of white fur on his chest, went viral alongside phone numbers for García and her family. The Associated Press was not able to reach anyone through these numbers.

Television broadcaster TVE’s filming of the crash site Monday afternoon brought a jolt of hope: for a few short seconds, a dog resembling Boro could be seen running through a nearby field — an area fenced off while investigators and rescuers continue their search for victims and evidence. But no one managed to locate the elusive pup.

Spain’s animal rights political party received permission from the Interior Ministry to send an animal rescue patrol inside the perimeter and will do so on Wednesday, its president, Javier Luna, said in a video posted on X.

“I want to send a message to the family, who are going through a very difficult time (…) I am giving you hope because I am sure we will find him,” Luna said.

Teresa Medrano, The Associated Press




