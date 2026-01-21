Trade minister: ‘Important’ to engage India on expanding trade

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu says it’s “important” to expand trade and economic opportunities with India, particularly in agriculture and energy products.

He says formal trade negotiations for a new economic agreement are expected to launch in February and that Canada aims to take a pragmatic approach to improving strained bilateral ties.

Sidhu says he was in India in November to search for opportunities to boost trade and met with India’s energy minister.

Sidhu made the comments in Davos, Switzerland, where Carney is wrapping up a nine-day globe-trotting trip to secure new investments for Canada.

India is the next major target in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s push to diversify trade, which Sidhu says is “destined to be the third-largest economy in the world.”

The Prime Minister’s Office said in the fall that Carney accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India early this year, and India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, recently said the trip will take place in the coming weeks.