Boy, 14, charged in multiple anti-Semitic incidents

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly calling Jewish schools and synagogues and making anti-Semitic comments in York Region and Toronto.

Police in York Region say an investigation into the hate-motivated incidents was launched in Nov. 2025 when they were notified someone had made anti-Semitic comments over the phone to staff members at Jewish schools, synagogues, and community centres.

The youth was arrested on Tuesday after investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Newmarket. A substance believed to be psilocybin was also allegedly found.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with 10 counts of mischief relating to religious property, 10 counts of indecent communications, and possession of a Schedule III substance.

“I am appalled and disappointed a youth feels emboldened to commit these offences,” said Police Chief Jim MacSween in a release. “These incidents underscore the need for commitment from all institutions in our society to work together to ensure our youths remain on a positive path forward.”