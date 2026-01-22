Boy, 14, charged in multiple anti-Semitic incidents

A York Region Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/YRP

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 22, 2026 12:19 pm.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly calling Jewish schools and synagogues and making anti-Semitic comments in York Region and Toronto.

Police in York Region say an investigation into the hate-motivated incidents was launched in Nov. 2025 when they were notified someone had made anti-Semitic comments over the phone to staff members at Jewish schools, synagogues, and community centres.

The youth was arrested on Tuesday after investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Newmarket. A substance believed to be psilocybin was also allegedly found.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with 10 counts of mischief relating to religious property, 10 counts of indecent communications, and possession of a Schedule III substance.

“I am appalled and disappointed a youth feels emboldened to commit these offences,” said Police Chief Jim MacSween in a release. “These incidents underscore the need for commitment from all institutions in our society to work together to ensure our youths remain on a positive path forward.”

'We are Canadian': Carney says upholding Canadian values key to sovereignty

Prime Minister Mark Carney says staying true to Canada's values is key to maintaining its sovereignty. In a speech to kick off the cabinet retreat in Quebec City today, Carney says Canada was created...

updated

21m ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

3h ago

Woman struck by vehicle in Ajax, critically injured

A woman has been critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday, police say. Just after 11 a.m., officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted while waiting for TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 38‑year‑old man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Lake...

3h ago

