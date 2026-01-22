Competition Bureau hears of affordability, privacy concerns over algorithmic pricing

The Canadian government's Competition Bureau website is pictures on a mobile phone and laptop screen in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted January 22, 2026 12:24 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 1:10 pm.

The Competition Bureau says it heard a variety of concerns from Canadians during its recent study into the use of algorithms to set prices, including issues around unfairness and affordability.

The bureau launched a consultation on the topic last year, seeking public input as it noted more than 60 companies in Canada were already using automated systems to help set prices, often in real time, for everything from concert tickets to ride-hailing to hotel rooms.

It detailed that feedback in a report released Thursday, summarizing key themes from more than 100 submissions. The bureau said it heard from both domestic and international respondents, including individuals, businesses, industry associations, members of the academic and legal communities and consumer interest groups.

Some who took part in the study expressed worries related to potential discrimination, a lack of transparency, the effect on the affordability of daily essentials, along with privacy and ethical concerns associated with consumer data collection.

“There’s absolutely no explanation for these price changes. It’s a ‘black box,'” said one respondent quoted in the report.

“I have no idea why the price is what it is, and it makes it impossible to trust that I’m getting a fair deal. This lack of clarity is very frustrating.”

Another participant expressed unease with the ability of companies to “leverage vast amounts of personal data” through algorithmic pricing, likening it to “surveillance pricing.”

“This fundamentally undermines the principle of equal access to the marketplace and disproportionately harms our most vulnerable citizens,” they said.

Some respondents advocated for the government to regulate algorithmic pricing to ensure fairness and transparency, while others called for it to be banned outright.

But other feedback touted benefits of the practice. Respondents said it could bolster competition and innovation by allowing firms to respond faster to market changes, price more efficiently and adjust prices in real time.

That could help small- and medium-sized businesses, especially new entrants, compete with larger corporations by responding more quickly to competitor prices, while cutting costs through automation.

Acting commissioner of competition Jeanne Pratt said the study shows algorithmic pricing “can improve efficiency and choice, but it also presents risks related to fairness, transparency, and competition.”

“We will continue to engage with partners, the international community, market participants and Canadians as we advance our understanding of these emerging competition issues,” Pratt said in a statement.

The bureau has previously said algorithmic pricing could become an issue under the Competition Act if multiple companies rely on the same model to set pricing, creating a form of collusion on pricing even without explicit collaboration.

It also said the systems could also be used for predatory pricing if a company uses them to target specific customers of rivals, rather than lowering prices overall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We are Canadian': Carney says upholding Canadian values key to sovereignty

Prime Minister Mark Carney says staying true to Canada's values is key to maintaining its sovereignty. In a speech to kick off the cabinet retreat in Quebec City today, Carney says Canada was created...

updated

17m ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

3h ago

Boy, 14, charged in multiple anti-Semitic incidents

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly calling Jewish schools and synagogues and making anti-Semitic comments in York Region and Toronto. Police in York Region say an investigation into...

2h ago

Woman struck by vehicle in Ajax, critically injured

A woman has been critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday, police say. Just after 11 a.m., officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Top Stories

'We are Canadian': Carney says upholding Canadian values key to sovereignty

Prime Minister Mark Carney says staying true to Canada's values is key to maintaining its sovereignty. In a speech to kick off the cabinet retreat in Quebec City today, Carney says Canada was created...

updated

17m ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

3h ago

Boy, 14, charged in multiple anti-Semitic incidents

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly calling Jewish schools and synagogues and making anti-Semitic comments in York Region and Toronto. Police in York Region say an investigation into...

2h ago

Woman struck by vehicle in Ajax, critically injured

A woman has been critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday, police say. Just after 11 a.m., officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Mississauga home targeted in four separate violent incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons.

3h ago

3:31
Coldest air of the season approaching Southern Ontario

As a major deep freeze is set to hit Southern Ontario, some regions could be dealing with temperatures as low as -30. Here's what you need to know.

4h ago

2:08
Temperature steadily dropping Thursday

The temperature will fall throughout the day Thursday as a cold Arctic air sweeps through the region and lasts through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:19
Parents of autistic boy fatally struck by bus call for better supports in schools

The parents of Max Simao are calling on the Ford government for better special education resources in schools, after their son was fatally struck by a city bus when he was sent home early. Tina Yazdani asks the premier about the lack of supports. 

20h ago

2:49
Snowfall warning lifted in Toronto, coldest air of season approaching

After nearly an entire day of snowfall in Toronto, warnings have been lifted for the region, however colder temperatures reaching as low as -30 are expected to hit the city by the weekend.

22h ago

More Videos