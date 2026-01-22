‘Heated Rivalry’ stars named Olympic torchbearers for Milan Cortina Games

The stars of the popular Canadian hockey drama “Heated Rivalry” are headed to the Olympics.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie will be among the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame for the Milan Cortina Games in February.

Williams plays Shane Hollander and Storrie plays Ilya Rozanov in the Crave-produced show.

Hollander and Rozanov are two of the best hockey players in the world and rivals on the ice who struggle to contain their feelings for each other off it.

“​​Heated Rivalry” will start airing in Italy on Feb. 1 on HBO Max, which is also one of the official Olympic rights holders for the Milan Cortina Games.

There are 16 more days left in the torch’s journey to the Olympic opening ceremony on Feb. 6.