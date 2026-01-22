Home owner threatened with gun during King Township home invasion: York police
Posted January 22, 2026 9:12 pm.
York Regional Police officers are trying to track down several suspects after a frightening home invasion in King Township early Thursday morning.
Investigators say three suspects forced their way into a residence in the area of King and Mill roads at around 1:45 a.m.
“The suspects were confronted by the home owner and one suspect threatened him with a firearm,” police said in a release.
The home owner and his family managed to hide until the suspects fled in a dark coloured sedan, the release adds.
They left empty-handed and no injuries were reported.
All three suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing and dark balaclavas.
Police released a brief video of the incident that shows the suspects near the front of the house, and later running from the residence.