Rhode Island may ditch Mr. Potato Head license plates after Hasbro’s move to Boston

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2000 file photo, a Mr. Potato Head statue stands outside the Hasbro, Inc. headquarters in Pawtucket, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File) AP2000

By Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2026 9:36 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 10:56 am.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — It’s been no small potatoes that Rhode Islanders have been able to choose the image of Mr. Potato Head as a specialty license plate for decades.

Yet with Hasbro’s decision to move its headquarters from the smallest state in the U.S. to Boston, two lawmakers say it’s time to hash out whether Rhode Island should continue promoting one of the company’s most iconic characters.

Under the proposal introduced earlier this month, Rhode Island’s Division of Motor Vehicles would stop providing Mr. Potato Head as an option for a specialty license plate. Currently the plate costs around $40, with half of that amount going to help support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Rep. Brian Newberry, a Republican from North Smithfield, said in an email that he filed the legislation because Hasbro leaving the state will cause “untold economic harm and loss of tax revenue.”

“There is no reason we should be advertising their products on our license plates,” Newberry said. “It may seem trivial compared to many other things but it’s a matter of self-respect.”

Mr. Potato Head license plates were first issued in 2002 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the beloved toy, which notably has appeared in the “ Toy Story ” films. The plates include a small image of Mr. Potato Head holding a sign of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and “help end hunger” at the bottom of the plate.

“The license plate started at a time when Mr. Potato Head was all over the state and was having a moment,” said Kate MacDonald, spokesperson for the food bank, which has received nearly $60,000 over the years due to the plate. “And while it has tapered off over the years, it’s been a steady way for people to contribute.”

An email was sent to Hasbro seeking comment. The toy company announced last year that it would be moving to Boston by the end of 2026 after operating in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for nearly 70 years.

Mr. Potato Head has been around since the 1950s, when the original toy didn’t come with a plastic potato. Instead, kids had to supply their own vegetable to poke eyes, a nose or mustache into.

Notably, Mr. Potato Head was the first toy advertised on television in 1952. A Mrs. Potato Head was launched in 1953, followed by brother Spud, sister Yam, and various pets and accessories, according to the National Museum of Play.

Hasbro adopted a plastic spud after new government regulations prevented certain toys from having pointed sharp edges, as well as complaints about children playing with rotting vegetables.

Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

28m ago

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1h ago

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted while waiting for TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 38‑year‑old man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Lake...

23m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curlers hit the ice at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Take in the action of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the GTA this weekend, or skate around an enchanted forest at YZD on this chilly January weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday...

59m ago

Top Stories

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

28m ago

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1h ago

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted while waiting for TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 38‑year‑old man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Lake...

23m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curlers hit the ice at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Take in the action of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the GTA this weekend, or skate around an enchanted forest at YZD on this chilly January weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Temperature steadily dropping Thursday

The temperature will fall throughout the day Thursday as a cold Arctic air sweeps through the region and lasts through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:19
Parents of autistic boy fatally struck by bus call for better supports in schools

The parents of Max Simao are calling on the Ford government for better special education resources in schools, after their son was fatally struck by a city bus when he was sent home early. Tina Yazdani asks the premier about the lack of supports. 

17h ago

2:49
Snowfall warning lifted in Toronto, coldest air of season approaching

After nearly an entire day of snowfall in Toronto, warnings have been lifted for the region, however colder temperatures reaching as low as -30 are expected to hit the city by the weekend.

19h ago

0:48
Skier triggers avalanche at Banff National Park

Video captured the moment a skier was swept by a size two avalanche just outside the Lake Louise ski area in Banff National Park, but narrowly escaped without serious injuries.

22h ago

2:28
Environment Canada warns GTA could get up to 10 cm of snow

The GTA is expected to get up to 10 cm of snow as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the region.

21h ago

More Videos