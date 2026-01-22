Larkin scores winner, Red Wings top Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime

Dylan Larkin scored at 3:08 of overtime as the Detroit Red Wings downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Simon Edvinsson provided the rest of the offence for Detroit (31-16-4). John Gibson made 30 saves. Larkin added an assist for a two-point performance.

Scott Laughton replied for Toronto (24-17-9). Joseph Woll stopped 39 shots.

The Red Wings improved to 7-1-0 over their last eight games. The Maple Leafs fell to 1-2-2 across their last five contests following an 8-0-2 run.

Laughton opened the scoring at 3:46 of the first period before Edvinsson replied with 17.7 seconds remaining on the clock, moments after Woll made a huge pad save during a scramble.

Larkin won it in the extra period after Detroit defenceman Moritz Seider stole the puck from Maple Leafs winger Easton Cowan.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews was held off the scoresheet, but had an NHL-best 10 goals since the calendar flipped to 2026 entering play.

Veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson didn’t come out for the start of the second period with a lower-body injury. Star winger William Nylander missed a third straight game with a groin issue.