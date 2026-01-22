Larkin scores winner, Red Wings top Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) makes a save as Jake McCabe (22) defends against Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) and James van Riemsdyk (21) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted January 22, 2026 5:17 am.

Dylan Larkin scored at 3:08 of overtime as the Detroit Red Wings downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Simon Edvinsson provided the rest of the offence for Detroit (31-16-4). John Gibson made 30 saves. Larkin added an assist for a two-point performance.

Scott Laughton replied for Toronto (24-17-9). Joseph Woll stopped 39 shots.

The Red Wings improved to 7-1-0 over their last eight games. The Maple Leafs fell to 1-2-2 across their last five contests following an 8-0-2 run.

Laughton opened the scoring at 3:46 of the first period before Edvinsson replied with 17.7 seconds remaining on the clock, moments after Woll made a huge pad save during a scramble.

Larkin won it in the extra period after Detroit defenceman Moritz Seider stole the puck from Maple Leafs winger Easton Cowan.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews was held off the scoresheet, but had an NHL-best 10 goals since the calendar flipped to 2026 entering play.

Veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson didn’t come out for the start of the second period with a lower-body injury. Star winger William Nylander missed a third straight game with a groin issue.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1m ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

14h ago

Mississauga home targeted in four separate incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons. Peel police say they were called to home on Kempton Park Drive four separate...

13h ago

3 boys charged after stolen SUV crash in Whitby leads police to jewellery store robbery suspect

Three teenagers from Whitby are facing a range of charges after officers tracked down a stolen vehicle over the weekend — a pursuit that ultimately linked one of the youths to a violent jewellery store...

1h ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1m ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

14h ago

Mississauga home targeted in four separate incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons. Peel police say they were called to home on Kempton Park Drive four separate...

13h ago

3 boys charged after stolen SUV crash in Whitby leads police to jewellery store robbery suspect

Three teenagers from Whitby are facing a range of charges after officers tracked down a stolen vehicle over the weekend — a pursuit that ultimately linked one of the youths to a violent jewellery store...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Temperature steadily dropping Thursday

The temperature will fall throughout the day Thursday as a cold Arctic air sweeps through the region and lasts through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:19
Parents of autistic boy fatally struck by bus call for better supports in schools

The parents of Max Simao are calling on the Ford government for better special education resources in schools, after their son was fatally struck by a city bus when he was sent home early. Tina Yazdani asks the premier about the lack of supports. 

13h ago

2:49
Snowfall warning lifted in Toronto, coldest air of season approaching

After nearly an entire day of snowfall in Toronto, warnings have been lifted for the region, however colder temperatures reaching as low as -30 are expected to hit the city by the weekend.

16h ago

0:48
Skier triggers avalanche at Banff National Park

Video captured the moment a skier was swept by a size two avalanche just outside the Lake Louise ski area in Banff National Park, but narrowly escaped without serious injuries.

19h ago

2:28
Environment Canada warns GTA could get up to 10 cm of snow

The GTA is expected to get up to 10 cm of snow as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the region.

18h ago

More Videos