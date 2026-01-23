Ministers defend ‘great sacrifices’ after Trump downplays NATO role in Afghanistan

MP Mark Miller speaks to the media at the Liberal caucus in Edmonton on Wednesday Sept. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2026 4:33 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 5:51 pm.

Liberal cabinet ministers and former Armed Forces members are defending the sacrifices Canadian soldiers made in Afghanistan after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed NATO troops’ contributions in the war.

Trump renewed long-standing grievances with NATO partners in a media interview on Thursday by disputing sacrifices made by non-U.S. troops.

“We’ve never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them,” he told Fox News.

“They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

Culture Minister Marc Miller, who served as a reservist in the Canadian Armed Forces in the 1990s, told reporters at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Quebec City on Friday that Canadians made “great sacrifices” in Afghanistan and everyone knows Trump’s comments are “false.”

Some 40,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014. Veterans Affairs Canada says 158 troops were killed as part of the multilateral operation.

“There was no standing back. Only standing side by side, together on the front lines with our allies,” said Defence Minister David McGuinty in a media statement Friday.

McGuinty said the Canadian Armed Forces were on the ground in Afghanistan from the beginning, and noted Canadian troops led allied efforts including combat operations in Kandahar.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has not yet responded to Trump’s comments on NATO. He was scheduled to speak to reporters at the close of the two-day cabinet retreat Friday afternoon but left before taking questions from the media.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday he considers Trump’s remarks to be “insulting, and frankly, appalling.”

The war in Afghanistan was launched after the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks led the United States to invoke Article 5 of NATO, which states that an attack on one member nation is an attack on all. It remains the only time an ally has asked for support via Article 5.

Trump has routinely talked down the role of NATO in modern geopolitics and questioned whether allies would come to the United States’ aid in a conflict.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said at the cabinet retreat Friday that Canadians are proud of the Armed Forces’ service in Afghanistan.

He said Canadian troops are well-respected among NATO partners and Canada “will continue to be part of multinational forces whenever called upon.”

“We don’t need comments from anyone else to know the strength of our Armed Forces,” Champagne said.

“They know what they did, we know what they did, the world knows what they did.”

Conservative MP Michael Barrett, who also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, noted the number of Canadian troops who served and died alongside U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in a post on social media platform X.

He tagged Pete Hoekstra, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, and the U.S. Consulate office in Toronto in the post with an invitation to come to visit Parliament Hill and read the Books of Remembrance that list every Canadian killed in service to the country.

—With files from Catherine Morrison in Quebec City

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues winter storm alert for Toronto area

Environment Canada has issued a yellow winter storm alert for the Toronto area ahead of heavy snowfall expected Sunday. Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of...

1h ago

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

32m ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

7h ago

Assembly of First Nations warns members to be cautious in U.S. following ICE actions

The Assembly of First Nations is warning First Nations individuals to be wary of crossing the border into the United States in response to immigration enforcement raids and the detention of some Indigenous...

3h ago

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues winter storm alert for Toronto area

Environment Canada has issued a yellow winter storm alert for the Toronto area ahead of heavy snowfall expected Sunday. Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of...

1h ago

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

32m ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

7h ago

Assembly of First Nations warns members to be cautious in U.S. following ICE actions

The Assembly of First Nations is warning First Nations individuals to be wary of crossing the border into the United States in response to immigration enforcement raids and the detention of some Indigenous...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding arrested

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who was among the FBI’s top fugitives, has been arrested in Mexico and now faces charges related to multinational drug trafficking and the killing of a federal witness.

4h ago

4:44
Bone-chilling cold & Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with warnings that Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills. That will be followed by the next snowstorm to hit the GTA on Sunday.

1h ago

2:41
Blast of Arctic air on the way

Extreme cold is on the way. Find out how low it will go in our seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:46
Woman with developmental disability on 18-year waitlist for group home

An Ontario mother who cares for her daughter with a developmental disability fears what will happen after she passes. She says the waitlist for a group home is decades-long. Michelle Mackey reports.

23h ago

2:33
Three Las Vegas hotels offer to take Canadian dollar at par

In a bid to lure Canadian tourists back to Sin City, three hotels are offering to take the Canadian dollar at par. Erica Natividad more on the steep drop in tourist numbers amid political tensions with the U.S.

21h ago

More Videos