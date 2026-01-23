Ministers defend ‘great sacrifices’ after Trump downplays NATO role in Afghanistan

Liberal cabinet ministers and former Armed Forces members are defending the sacrifices Canadian soldiers made in Afghanistan after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed NATO troops’ contributions in the war.

Trump renewed long-standing grievances with NATO partners in a media interview on Thursday by disputing sacrifices made by non-U.S. troops.

“We’ve never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them,” he told Fox News.

“They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

Culture Minister Marc Miller, who served as a reservist in the Canadian Armed Forces in the 1990s, told reporters at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Quebec City on Friday that Canadians made “great sacrifices” in Afghanistan and everyone knows Trump’s comments are “false.”

Some 40,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014. Veterans Affairs Canada says 158 troops were killed as part of the multilateral operation.

“There was no standing back. Only standing side by side, together on the front lines with our allies,” said Defence Minister David McGuinty in a media statement Friday.

McGuinty said the Canadian Armed Forces were on the ground in Afghanistan from the beginning, and noted Canadian troops led allied efforts including combat operations in Kandahar.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has not yet responded to Trump’s comments on NATO. He was scheduled to speak to reporters at the close of the two-day cabinet retreat Friday afternoon but left before taking questions from the media.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday he considers Trump’s remarks to be “insulting, and frankly, appalling.”

The war in Afghanistan was launched after the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks led the United States to invoke Article 5 of NATO, which states that an attack on one member nation is an attack on all. It remains the only time an ally has asked for support via Article 5.

Trump has routinely talked down the role of NATO in modern geopolitics and questioned whether allies would come to the United States’ aid in a conflict.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said at the cabinet retreat Friday that Canadians are proud of the Armed Forces’ service in Afghanistan.

He said Canadian troops are well-respected among NATO partners and Canada “will continue to be part of multinational forces whenever called upon.”

“We don’t need comments from anyone else to know the strength of our Armed Forces,” Champagne said.

“They know what they did, we know what they did, the world knows what they did.”

Conservative MP Michael Barrett, who also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, noted the number of Canadian troops who served and died alongside U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in a post on social media platform X.

He tagged Pete Hoekstra, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, and the U.S. Consulate office in Toronto in the post with an invitation to come to visit Parliament Hill and read the Books of Remembrance that list every Canadian killed in service to the country.

—With files from Catherine Morrison in Quebec City