No subway service on Line 1 between College and Osgoode

The TTC says subways are not running on Line 1 between College and Osgoode stations due to an injury on the tracks.

“Customers advised to utilize streetcar routes as alternative routing for travel from University side to Yonge side of Line 1/Yonge-University,” the TTC stated in a post on X on Friday morning.

It is not yet known where the incident occurred and when service is expected to resume.

The transit agency also said the 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina route is servicing the streetcar platform at Union Station “due to injury at track level at Union Station.” The Toronto police also posted on X, saying that northbound subway trains have been stopped at Union station for a police investigation.

It is not clear if the issues are related.

More to come