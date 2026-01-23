No subway service on Line 1 between College and Osgoode

A TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 23, 2026 9:52 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 9:54 am.

The TTC says subways are not running on Line 1 between College and Osgoode stations due to an injury on the tracks.

“Customers advised to utilize streetcar routes as alternative routing for travel from University side to Yonge side of Line 1/Yonge-University,” the TTC stated in a post on X on Friday morning.

It is not yet known where the incident occurred and when service is expected to resume.

The transit agency also said the 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina route is servicing the streetcar platform at Union Station “due to injury at track level at Union Station.” The Toronto police also posted on X, saying that northbound subway trains have been stopped at Union station for a police investigation.

It is not clear if the issues are related.

More to come

Top Stories

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested after years on the run: report

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after years of evading authorities, according to reporting from NBC News. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

breaking

12m ago

Toronto plunges into dangerous deep freeze Friday as life‑threatening cold moves in

Toronto is waking up to a bitterly cold Friday, but the most dangerous stretch of weather is still ahead, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind...

9m ago

Dingoes not likely to have killed Canadian found dead on Australia beach: autopsy

An autopsy in Australia has determined that a young Canadian who was found dead on a beach this week was likely not killed by a pack of 10 dingoes. A spokesperson with the Coroners Court of Queensland...

7m ago

Toronto police 'very concerned' for missing woman as temperatures plummet

Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman, saying they're concerned she'll be exposed to the brutal cold in the forecast. Erzebet, 54, was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m.,...

13h ago

