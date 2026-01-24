Ceasefire with Kurdish-led force extended for another 15 days, Syrian army says

Kurdish fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are cheered by local residents ahead of the end of a four-day truce with the Syrian government in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ghaith Alsayed, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2026 1:38 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 8:57 pm.

RAQQA, Syria (AP) — Hours after the expiration of a four-day truce between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led fighters Saturday, Syria’s defense ministry announced the ceasefire had been extended by another 15 days.

The defense ministry said in a statement that the extension was in support of an operation by U.S. forces to transfer accused Islamic State militants who had been held in prisons in northeastern Syria to detention centers in Iraq.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the ceasefire extension.

“Our forces affirm their commitment to the agreement and their dedication to respecting it, which contributes to de-escalation, the protection of civilians, and the creation of the necessary conditions for stability,” the group said in a statement.

Over the past three weeks, there have been intense clashes between government forces and the SDF, in which the SDF lost large parts of the area they once controlled.

Earlier in the day, the Kurdish-led force called on the international community to prevent any escalation.

The end of the truce came as government forces have been sending reinforcements to Syria’s northeast.

Syria’s interim government signed an agreement last March with the SDF for it to hand over territory and to eventually merge its fighters with government forces. In early January, a new round of talks failed to make progress over the merger, leading to renewed fighting between the two sides.

A new version of the accord was signed last weekend, and a four-day ceasefire was declared Tuesday. Part of the new deal is that SDF members will have to merge into the army and police forces as individuals.

The SDF said in a statement Saturday that military buildups and logistical movements by government forces have been observed, “clearly indicating an intent to escalate and push the region toward a new confrontation.” The SDF said it will continue to abide by the truce.

On Saturday, state TV said authorities on Saturday released 126 boys under the age of 18 who were held at the al-Aqtan prison near the northern city of Raqqa that was taken by government forces Friday. The teenagers were taken to the city of Raqqa where they were handed over to their families, the TV station said.

The prison is also home to some of the 9,000 members of the Islamic State group who are held in northeastern Syria. Most of them remain held in jails run by the SDF. Government forces have so far taken control of two prisons while the rest are still run by the SDF.

Earlier this week, the U.S. military said that some 7,000 IS detainees will be transferred to detention centers in neighboring Iraq.

On Wednesday, the U.S. military said that 150 prisoners have been taken to Iraq.

Ghaith Alsayed, The Associated Press





