Defence Minister notes Canadian troops’ sacrifices after Trump downplayed role

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty says Canadians will never forget the sacrifices their troops have made for Americans and the NATO alliance in Afghanistan.

McGuinty read a prepared statement to media Saturday afternoon on Parliament Hill has Liberal MPs meet to prepare for the looming sitting of the Commons.

McGuinty did not mention U.S. President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed this week that the U.S. never sought military help from the NATO alliance and that those troops stayed back from the frontlines.

The government has been faced pushback for avoiding direct criticism of Trump on various matters, and McGuinty’s comments follows a strong rebuff from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

McGuinty would not say whether Trump should apologize for those comments made Thursday.

He also noted the help of Canadian soldiers, firefighters and others in responding to the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press



