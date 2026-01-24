Defence Minister notes Canadian troops’ sacrifices after Trump downplayed role

Minister of National Defence David McGuinty responds during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2026 2:22 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 2:58 pm.

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty says Canadians will never forget the sacrifices their troops have made for Americans and the NATO alliance in Afghanistan.

McGuinty read a prepared statement to media Saturday afternoon on Parliament Hill has Liberal MPs meet to prepare for the looming sitting of the Commons.

McGuinty did not mention U.S. President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed this week that the U.S. never sought military help from the NATO alliance and that those troops stayed back from the frontlines.

The government has been faced pushback for avoiding direct criticism of Trump on various matters, and McGuinty’s comments follows a strong rebuff from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

McGuinty would not say whether Trump should apologize for those comments made Thursday.

He also noted the help of Canadian soldiers, firefighters and others in responding to the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press


Top Stories

Winter storm warning as Toronto braces for up to 30 cm of snow Sunday

A yellow winter storm warning is in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario ahead of the next blast of winter weather on Sunday. Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of between 15 and 30...

27m ago

Trump threatens 'Governor Carney' with 100 per cent tariffs over China deal

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canada if it goes through with a trade deal with China. Referring to Prime Minister Mark Carney as “governor,” his old...

52m ago

Police chief calls for calm after a man is shot and killed during Minneapolis immigration crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal immigration officers shot and killed a man Saturday in Minneapolis, drawing hundreds of protesters in a city already shaken by another fatal shooting weeks earlier. ...

7m ago

Suspect sought after $15K worth of equipment taken from condo storage locker

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after items were taken from a storage locker at a downtown condominium, including two bikes worth more than $15,000. Investigators say around 8 p.m. on January...

3h ago

