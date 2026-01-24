1 person injured after 3-alarm fire in Queen West neighbourhood

Toronto fire crews are seen here battling a 3-alarm fire in the Queen West neighbourhood. (Matt Wilkins/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 24, 2026 9:54 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 11:12 pm.

One person is injured after a three-alarm blaze in the Queen West neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called to a residence in the Stafford Street and King Street West area just before 8:50 p.m.

Images taken by a witness shows the blaze of the three-alarm fire in the Queen West neighbourhood. (CityNews)

Toronto paramedics say they transported one adult with minor injuries to a hospital.

A TTC bus is providing shelter for those displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

