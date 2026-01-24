1 person injured after 3-alarm fire in Queen West neighbourhood
Posted January 24, 2026 9:54 pm.
Last Updated January 24, 2026 11:12 pm.
One person is injured after a three-alarm blaze in the Queen West neighbourhood.
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called to a residence in the Stafford Street and King Street West area just before 8:50 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say they transported one adult with minor injuries to a hospital.
A TTC bus is providing shelter for those displaced.
The cause of the fire is unknown.