Peel Region, Pearson Airport preparing for major snow event expected Sunday

Peel Region and Pearson Airport officials say they are preparing for significant snow expected tomorrow.

Environment Canada has issued orange weather warnings across many parts of the GTA and Toronto. The weather agency says snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40 cm are possible in some areas, and visibility will be near zero at times due to wind gusts of up to 50 km/h, making travel hazardous.

Peel Region says its winter road operations are fully prepared. Contracted snow removal services are on notice, and staff are on standby to support extended snow clearing and post-storm cleanup.

“All in‑house and contracted equipment—including spare units—has been serviced throughout the week and is ready for deployment,” Peel Region wrote in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Pearson Airport monitoring forecast

In a statement on social media, Toronto Person International Airport said it was closely monitoring the impact of the winter storm on its operations as it is preparing to respond to snow fall starting Sunday morning.

“Crews at our Airfield Maintenance Facility are ready for snow removal operations across the airfield,” it said.

The airport authority is asking passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.