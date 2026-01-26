1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP, said a driver was on the ramp, when they lost control of their vehicle, launching over a concrete barrier, down the embankment and onto the highway below.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 26, 2026 11:48 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 1:19 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows after a massive winter storm struck the region.

Both incidents occurred Monday on the Highway 7 westbound ramp flyover to Highway 8 southbound, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to social media.

“We had a single vehicle coming on this flyover ramp that goes over Highway 7/8,” Schmidt explained. “The driver lost control and ended up ramping up over the shoulder, over the embankment, and down onto the highway below.”

Schmidt said the driver, a local resident, was pronounced dead at the scene and the ramp is currently closed for an investigation.

“This is actually the second vehicle that drove over this embankment today already,” Schmidt added.

Earlier Monday a taxi cab was found on its crushed roof, and OPP later confirmed it had also launched off the overpass and crashed below. One person was injured in that incident.

Schmidt said snow removal efforts have inadvertently created a dangerous ramp-like embankment on the shoulder of the overpass, and he urged motorists to use caution.

“Plows are coming through clearing the highways, pushing that snow off to the side,” he said. “In this case they can’t push it over the wall because it would go down onto the highway below and so it’s pushed up against the edge.

“That snow will have to be removed, but it will take some time and in the meantime you can see where the vehicles could potentially ramp up over that snowbank.”

“Anytime you’re on an overpass (or) any highway after snow, it’s wet and slippery and icy conditions and obviously with the exposed elevated overpasses, it’s even more treacherous … and here with the embankments creating a ramp, a launch-type angle, for vehicles to go over the control wall if they lose control.”

