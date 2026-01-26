Affordability, sovereignty expected to dominate debate as parliamentarians return

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters as he arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 6:41 am.

OTTAWA — The struggle of Canadian families to make ends meet in a turbulent economy is expected to be a key theme as Parliament reconvenes after the holiday break.

Opposition members say they will press Prime Minister Mark Carney to back up his bold words about Canada’s future with concrete action.

Carney returns to the front bench of the House of Commons after travelling the globe to spur exports and drum up investment from new sources amid deep uncertainty about Canada’s trading relationship with the United States.

In a high-profile speech in Switzerland, the prime minister urged other middle powers to join Canada in building a new order that embraces respect for human rights, sustainable development, state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Liberals can anticipate pressure from opposition MPs demanding to know what the government will do to help Canadians who are losing their jobs and battling to put food on the table.

Interim NDP Leader Don Davies says New Democrats will focus on the economy and Canadian sovereignty and security — including policies that can be put in place now to help with jobs, housing, health care and affordability.

Opposition House leader Andrew Scheer says the Conservatives will push for measures including a capital gains tax credit to encourage people to invest in Canadian businesses and the removal of “hidden taxes” that make food more expensive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

–With files from David Baxter

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

