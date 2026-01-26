Carney defends Canada’s Afghanistan record but does not ask Trump for apology

Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen during an event at a grocery store in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2026 2:23 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 2:48 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney defended the Canadian military’s contributions to the war in Afghanistan today, but stopped short of asking U.S. President Donald Trump to apologize for belittling Canada’s role.

Carney said everyone should recognize the extraordinary contributions made by the Canadian Armed Forces in that conflict and noted 30 Canadian soldiers were awarded the U.S. Bronze Star Medal for valour.

But the prime minister did not mention Trump when asked by a journalist at a news conference whether he would call on the U.S. president to apologize for saying NATO troops stayed away from the front lines.

Carney instead pointed out that Canada sent 40,000 troops to Afghanistan over 13 years, where they served on the front lines, and said 158 Canadian soldiers and one diplomat lost their lives during that conflict.

In his controversial comments on Fox News on Thursday, Trump downplayed the overall role of NATO troops and insisted the United States has never needed its NATO allies for anything, or asked anything of them.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted on Friday by calling Trump’s remarks “insulting” and “frankly appalling.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

