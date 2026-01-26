Former MP for Etobicoke North, Kirsty Duncan, passes away after cancer fight

Kirsty Duncan is photographed in her office in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 26, 2026 5:17 pm.

Former Liberal cabinet minister, Kirsty Duncan, has passed away after a years-long battle with cancer. She was 59.

Duncan represented the riding of Etobicoke North as MP from 2008 until 2025, winning five consecutive elections.

She announced she was taking a medical leave in 2023, but stayed on as an MP.

Duncan, a former scientist and athlete, served in former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as science minister and later as the minister of sport and persons with disabilities, and deputy House leader.

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of my friend Kirsty Duncan,” Trudeau wrote in a social media post.

“Kirsty was curious, generous, and deeply committed to helping others. She believed in knowledge, compassion, and service, and she brought those values into every conversation and every fight she took on. I learned a great deal from her, and I was lucky to call her a friend.”

While undergoing treatment, Duncan continued to advocate on issues related to her former portfolios from the sidelines, and called on the government to launch an independent inquiry into the Canadian sport system following widespread allegations of abuse.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of her passing.

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow said he was “heartbroken” after losing his friend.

Duncan discussed her cancer fight in a social media post in 2023 as she was preparing for surgery.

“For me, cancer is like climbing a mountain,” she wrote. “Ascending is hard, but overcoming new hurdles is even tougher.”

With files from The Canadian Press

