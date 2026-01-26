Points program shuffle: BMO replacing Air Miles, Shell joins Scene+

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group has announced it will replace Air Miles with a new loyalty rewards program called Blue Rewards this summer.

It says the new program will be available for all Canadians through a newly designed Blue Rewards app, and will be integrated into BMO’s existing mobile banking app and website for the bank’s clients.

Air Miles program members can continue to use their collector cards, and their miles will automatically convert to “Blue Points” at an equivalent value upon this summer’s launch, with no action required.

BMO Air Miles credit and debit card holders can also continue using their cards uninterrupted and will receive more program details in the coming months.

But the bank says Air Miles’ partnership with Shell Canada is set to conclude, as the fuel company announced it is instead joining up with the Scene+ loyalty program as of March 3 in Alberta and May 26 across the rest of Canada.

BMO acquired the Air Miles program in 2023 for US$160 million after its U.S. parent company LoyaltyOne Co. filed for bankruptcy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

—With files from Lauren Krugel in Calgary.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press



