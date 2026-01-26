ICE wants to buy Pattison building to use for ‘holding and processing’

Jimmy Pattison, a Canadian business magnate, investor and philanthropist poses with his star as he inducted into the 2018 Canada Walk of Fame during a press red carpet event in Toronto on Saturday December 1, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Marissa Birnie, The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2026 2:25 pm.

The United States Department of Homeland Security says it wants to buy a building owned by the property arm of Vancouver-based conglomerate Jim Pattison Group to use as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement “processing facility.”

The department sent a letter to the Hanover County planning department in Hanover, Va., last Wednesday, sharing its intent to “purchase, occupy and rehabilitate” the warehouse property.

This building is located in Richmond, Va., around a two-hour drive south of Washington, D.C.

Property records show Jim Pattison Developments has owned the building since 2022.

The department says it intends to make modifications including construction of “holding and processing spaces,” as well as security and equipment upgrades.

The county says it was told it has 30 days to respond to the letter.

The Jim Pattison Group and Jim Pattison Developments did not immediately return requests for comment.

Marissa Birnie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

2h ago

1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows...

2h ago

Toronto buried under record snowfall as downtown hit with 61 cm

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

4h ago

Carney defends Canada's Afghanistan record but does not ask Trump for apology

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney defended the Canadian military's contributions to the war in Afghanistan today, but stopped short of asking U.S. President Donald Trump to apologize for belittling...

59m ago

Top Stories

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

2h ago

1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows...

2h ago

Toronto buried under record snowfall as downtown hit with 61 cm

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

4h ago

Carney defends Canada's Afghanistan record but does not ask Trump for apology

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney defended the Canadian military's contributions to the war in Afghanistan today, but stopped short of asking U.S. President Donald Trump to apologize for belittling...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
TTC subway lines shut down, commuters wait in cold for shuttle buses

Major shutdowns on Line 1, 2 and 6 left commuters stranded in the cold, waiting for shuttle buses as Toronto continues to dig itself out of the winter storm.

5h ago

1:21
Toronto commuters buried in more than 60 cm of snow

As Toronto wakes up to more than 60 cm of snow, commuters are struggling to go about their day as sidewalks and roads are blanketed in snow.

6h ago

2:27
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to GTHA

Rhianne Campbell reports, Toronto Police are asking drivers to stay home, meanwhile some residents are enjoying the snow day.

16h ago

1:54
Up to 60 cm of snowfall expected to hammer Toronto

A major winter storm is expected to hammer 60 cm of snow across Toronto and the GTA. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

19h ago

4:37
Winter storm causing delays and cancellations at Pearson

Pearson International Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson provides an update on the winter conditions that are affecting flights at the airport on Sunday.

January 25, 2026 2:53 pm EST EST

More Videos