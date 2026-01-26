1 person critically injured in Vaughan shooting

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. YRP/HO

By Dilshad Burman

Posted January 26, 2026 2:35 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 2:40 pm.

York Regional Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting in Vaughan on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to a plaza on Weston Road and Colossus Drive, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, for a shooting shortly after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a male in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect vehicle involved as a black SUV, but no further details are available at this time.

Road closures and a large police presence are expected and the public is advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

2h ago

1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows...

2h ago

Toronto buried under record snowfall as downtown hit with 61 cm

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

4h ago

Carney defends Canada's Afghanistan record but does not ask Trump for apology

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney defended the Canadian military's contributions to the war in Afghanistan today, but stopped short of asking U.S. President Donald Trump to apologize for belittling...

58m ago

