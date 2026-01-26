1 person critically injured in Vaughan shooting
Posted January 26, 2026 2:35 pm.
Last Updated January 26, 2026 2:40 pm.
York Regional Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting in Vaughan on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to a plaza on Weston Road and Colossus Drive, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, for a shooting shortly after 1 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a male in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect vehicle involved as a black SUV, but no further details are available at this time.
Road closures and a large police presence are expected and the public is advised to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.