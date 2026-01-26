Yellow warning issued for ‘bitterly cold’ conditions overnight in Toronto

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as wind chills could reach between -25 to -30 overnight. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 26, 2026 7:42 pm.

As Toronto continues to dig out of a once-in-a-generation storm, bitterly cold conditions expected overnight have prompted Environment Canada to issue a yellow cold warning.

Wind chill values are expected to be near – 25 C with winds gusting over 50 kilometres per hour overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The wind is expected to cause blowing snow. CityNews Meteorologist Jessie Uppal says Toronto will also see some on-and-off lake effect snow Tuesday afternoon, with cold temperatures continuing through the week.

“We’ll get multiple shots of Arctic air throughout the workweek, essentially to end off the month of January. Things are not rebounding any time soon.”

Average daytime highs this time of year are usually around -2 C, Uppal adds, and Toronto is expected to see highs between -8 C and -10 C through the end of January, feeling even colder with the wind chill.

Warming centres remain open across the City of Toronto and are currently open for 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents do not need to contact Central Intake to access a Warming Centre and if you go to one that is full, the City will help transport you to another centre with capacity.

Extended weather forecast for Toronto

Wednesday: High: -9 C Low: -14 C, a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries.

Thursday: High: -11 C Low: -20 C, mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries.

Friday: High: -10 C Low: -15 C, a mix of sun and cloud.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2:32
Toronto’s record-breaking snowfall projected to take several days of cleanup

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from City officials on the snow clearing efforts and where it’s all going to go.

38m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening Feb 8, TTC reportedly tells Premier Doug Ford

Construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which will operate as Line 5 Eglinton, began in 2011. It was supposed to be done in 2020.

1h ago

Carney skips question period on Parliament's first day back, meets with Premier Ford

OTTAWA — After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime Minister Mark Carney was back in Ottawa Monday as Parliament resumed — but not for very long. Carney...

3h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

6h ago

Top Stories

2:32
Toronto’s record-breaking snowfall projected to take several days of cleanup

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from City officials on the snow clearing efforts and where it’s all going to go.

38m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening Feb 8, TTC reportedly tells Premier Doug Ford

Construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which will operate as Line 5 Eglinton, began in 2011. It was supposed to be done in 2020.

1h ago

Carney skips question period on Parliament's first day back, meets with Premier Ford

OTTAWA — After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime Minister Mark Carney was back in Ottawa Monday as Parliament resumed — but not for very long. Carney...

3h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:54
Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay attempts to explain why the Finch West LRT is down so often

680NewsRadio's Richard Southern sits down with Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay and asks the big question on everyone's mind - "what's wrong with the Finch West LRT?"

6h ago

1:23
Torontonians share snow storm videos from across the city

Torontonians from across the city shared their videos from the snowstorm on Sunday.

5h ago

1:08
Snowplow accidently buries dogs walking on sidewalk

Footage taken during a major snow event in Toronto captured the moment two dogs attempted to go on a stroll when a snowplow accidently buried them while clearing the roads. The animals continued on their walk unharmed after.

7h ago

1:54
Driver dead after losing control of wheel, launching over Hwy. 7 ramp: OPP

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP, said a driver was on the ramp, when they lost control of their vehicle, launching over a concrete barrier and onto the highway below.

4h ago

1:09
TTC subway lines shut down, commuters wait in cold for shuttle buses

Major shutdowns on Line 1, 2 and 6 left commuters stranded in the cold, waiting for shuttle buses as Toronto continues to dig itself out of the winter storm.

9h ago

More Videos