Yellow warning issued for ‘bitterly cold’ conditions overnight in Toronto

As Toronto continues to dig out of a once-in-a-generation storm, bitterly cold conditions expected overnight have prompted Environment Canada to issue a yellow cold warning.

Wind chill values are expected to be near – 25 C with winds gusting over 50 kilometres per hour overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The wind is expected to cause blowing snow. CityNews Meteorologist Jessie Uppal says Toronto will also see some on-and-off lake effect snow Tuesday afternoon, with cold temperatures continuing through the week.

“We’ll get multiple shots of Arctic air throughout the workweek, essentially to end off the month of January. Things are not rebounding any time soon.”

Average daytime highs this time of year are usually around -2 C, Uppal adds, and Toronto is expected to see highs between -8 C and -10 C through the end of January, feeling even colder with the wind chill.

Warming centres remain open across the City of Toronto and are currently open for 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents do not need to contact Central Intake to access a Warming Centre and if you go to one that is full, the City will help transport you to another centre with capacity.

Extended weather forecast for Toronto

Wednesday: High: -9 C Low: -14 C, a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries.

Thursday: High: -11 C Low: -20 C, mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries.

Friday: High: -10 C Low: -15 C, a mix of sun and cloud.

