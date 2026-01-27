3.7 magnitude earthquake reported near Orillia

Earthquake Canada map shows the location of the earthquake near Orillia. Photo credit: Earthquake Canada

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 27, 2026 11:28 pm.

Last Updated January 27, 2026 11:45 pm.

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been reported by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont. Tuesday night.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, according to Earthquakes Canada. It was recorded 23 kilometres ESE of Orillia and 99 kilometres north of Toronto just before 11 p.m.

Residents across the GTA and up to Barrie reported feeling light to weak shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the earthquake at 4.1 magnitude.

