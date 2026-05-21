El Nino expected to lessen the number of tropical storms and hurricanes this season

Pedestrians shield themselves with umbrellas while walking along the Halifax waterfront as rain falls ahead of Hurricane Fiona making landfall in Halifax, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese The Canadian Press

By Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2026 3:19 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 3:33 pm.

HALIFAX — The Canadian Hurricane Centre is predicting a slightly below-average hurricane season because forecasters are anticipating the emergence of a disruptive El Niño climate pattern.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

Senior meteorologist Bob Robichaud says the arrival of El Niño results in warmer water rising to the surface of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, which is expected to happen around the same time hurricane season peaks in September.

Robichaud says the El Niño phenomenon creates wind shear on the western side of the Atlantic, where it can disrupt the formation of hurricanes by tearing them apart.

As a result, fewer tropical storms than average are expected to form this season, but Robichaud stressed that Canadians should not let their guard down.

He says it would be wise to prepare for rough, damaging weather because one or two named storms typically have some impact on Canadian territory every year.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto traffic ticket tossed after 18-year wait to hear appeal

The trial of Socrates was wrapped up in a day. O.J. Simpson's murder trial lasted nine months. Neville Greene fought his ticket for running a red light in Toronto for 19 years before an Ontario Court...

2h ago

Doors Open Toronto 2026: What's new this year?

Doors Open Toronto 2026 is happening on May 23 and 24. There are 168 sites participating across all 25 Toronto wards.

46m ago

Toronto police create dedicated phone line for tips as search for missing teen continues

Toronto police have created a dedicated phone line for the public to call in any tips they might have about a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a week. Anyone with information related to...

1h ago

CRTC triples streamers' financial contributions to Canadian content

OTTAWA — Large online streaming services must contribute 15 per cent of their Canadian revenues to Canadian content, the federal broadcast regulator said Thursday. That’s three times the five-per-cent...

12m ago

Top Stories

Toronto traffic ticket tossed after 18-year wait to hear appeal

The trial of Socrates was wrapped up in a day. O.J. Simpson's murder trial lasted nine months. Neville Greene fought his ticket for running a red light in Toronto for 19 years before an Ontario Court...

2h ago

Doors Open Toronto 2026: What's new this year?

Doors Open Toronto 2026 is happening on May 23 and 24. There are 168 sites participating across all 25 Toronto wards.

46m ago

Toronto police create dedicated phone line for tips as search for missing teen continues

Toronto police have created a dedicated phone line for the public to call in any tips they might have about a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a week. Anyone with information related to...

1h ago

CRTC triples streamers' financial contributions to Canadian content

OTTAWA — Large online streaming services must contribute 15 per cent of their Canadian revenues to Canadian content, the federal broadcast regulator said Thursday. That’s three times the five-per-cent...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
GTA gas prices are expected to drop at midnight

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will finally see some relief at the pumps heading into the weekend, with gas prices expected to fall eight cents on Friday.

6h ago

0:49
One person hospitalized after vehicle rollover crash in Brampton

A driver has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a serious single‑vehicle, overnight collision in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

May 20, 2026 10:38 am EST EST

3:10
Gusty start to Wednesday as temperatures cool in the GTA

Following a warm long weekend, temperatures are back to cooling as wind gusts are expected to maintain a breeze throughout the day.

May 20, 2026 2:59 pm EST EST

2:25
Strong storms expected Tuesday night

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the GTA and Toronto Tuesday night, ending the season's first heat wave. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

May 19, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

2:25
13 charged after fireworks shot into crowds in Brampton's Chinguacousy Park on Victoria Day

Rhianne Campbell reports, police received upwards of 50 calls on Monday describing large crowds of people gathering to shoot fireworks at each other.

May 19, 2026 6:16 pm EST EST

More Videos