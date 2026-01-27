Claims process opens for ‘Indian hospitals’ settlement

The claims process for a landmark “Indian hospitals” settlement opens Tuesday nearly one year after the federal government reached an agreement with survivors on compensation.

The federal government ran 33 such hospitals for Indigenous people between 1936 and 1981.

Former patients, some of whom spent years in the segregated facilities, filed a lawsuit against the government in 2018 alleging the hospitals were rife with abuse and unfair treatment.

Under the settlement reached last year, the federal government agreed to pay compensation to individual survivors in the range of $10,000 to $200,000.

Class members have until July 2028 to submit a claim.

You may be eligible for compensation if you were admitted to an Indian hospital and experienced any form of abuse there, including psychological, verbal, physical or sexual abuse.