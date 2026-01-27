Philip Glass cancels Kennedy Center symphony premiere in protest of Trump’s leadership

FILE - 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree composer Philip Glass arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, Dec. 1, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted January 27, 2026 11:58 am.

Last Updated January 27, 2026 12:30 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prize-winning composer Philip Glass has called off a scheduled world premiere at the Kennedy Center of a symphony about Abraham Lincoln, the latest in a wave of cancellations since President Donald Trump ousted the previous leadership.

Glass’ Symphony No. 15, “Lincoln,” was to have been led by Grammy-winning conductor Karen Kamensek for performances on June 12 and June 13.

“Symphony No. 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony,” Glass said in a statement released Tuesday by his publicist. “Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this Symphony premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership.”

A spokesperson for the Kennedy Center did not immediately response to a request for comment. Glass, who turns 89 on Saturday, was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2018.

Over the past year, artists withdrawing from planned performances have ranged from Renée Fleming to Bela Fleck. Trump, whose handpicked board of trustees have said they are renaming the center the Trump Kennedy Center, has placed the venue at the heart of his campaign against what he calls “woke” culture.”

Trump’s name already hangs on the outside of the venue, in addition to Kennedy’s, despite such a change requiring and act of Congress.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press


