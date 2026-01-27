New snow storage site, additional melters to improve Toronto’s snow removal process

After mobilizing 600 plows and 1,000 city and contract staff for snow cleanup efforts following Sunday’s historic storm, the City of Toronto is moving into phase 2 of its snow response — removing all that plowed snow.

In a press conference at the TTC’s Hillcrest Yard on Tuesday, City Manager Paul Johnson explained that the city’s snow response takes place in stages — salting and brining was underway before the storm, plowing was underway during and after the storm hit and now comes the massive task of getting the snow off the roads and sidewalks.

“This will be an exercise that will take a number of days,” said Johnson, adding that removal from priority areas like around hospitals and TTC stops began last night. Snow removal from residential areas citywide is expected to begin Wednesday.

“Crews will be going street by street informing residents when snow removal will happen on their block,” added Mayor Olivia Chow. “Starting now and over the next 48 hours, our crews will begin picking up and hauling snow away from residential streets.”

Johnson reiterated that it will understandably take time for crews to cover the entire city, but asked residents to prepare by clearing their driveways and other areas they are responsible for.

“Take care of what you need to in terms of shovelling, maybe clear that car off because at some point we’re going to need those cars to move … so if it’s still under a pile of snow it might be time to start to think about how you dig that out,” he said.

“As we move into the snow removal phase, there’s more we can all do together,” added Chow. “If there’s a senior on your street who needs help, lend a hand. If someone’s driveway is buried, grab a shovel. Small acts make a big difference.”

Johnson also added that snow routes need to remain clear and parking enforcement on snow routes will continue as snow removal begins.

“Those snow routes remain in effect, the bylaw remains in effect because we are shifting into that removal phase. Our contractors will be out, we won’t have a lot of time to say to folks ‘ok now we’re into it.’ Please stay off those snow routes so we can get them clear,” he said.

Increase to Toronto’s snow removal capacity

Mayor Olivia Chow said the City has secured an additional snow dump site in Etobicoke, for a total of six sites across the city.

Johnson added that last year, some of the city’s existing snow melters were not working properly, limiting snow removal efforts. Those are now fully operational, and two additional snow melters have also been procured, increasing removal capacity.

Johnson did not quantify the increased capacity, but said given the unprecedented snowfall amounts, the additional capability was necessary in part to help the TTC with its snow storage challenges.

“Our goal is to make sure we have the capacity and talking to our operational folks, they said yesterday with the issues being experienced by the TTC in particular — so we can keep the TTC operating well — we needed to find a sixth site and yesterday that was our goal achieved,” he said.